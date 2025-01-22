Merit Financial Group LLC Takes Position in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT)

Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 40.2% in the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 569.8% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Bitcoin Trust alerts:

iShares Bitcoin Trust Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ IBIT opened at $60.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.69. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a twelve month low of $22.02 and a twelve month high of $61.75.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Profile

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.