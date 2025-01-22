Merit Financial Group LLC Buys Shares of 1,287 United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,287 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in URI. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,416,568 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,956,768,000 after buying an additional 85,325 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 82,462.2% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,606,661 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,300,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604,715 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in United Rentals by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,566,802 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,264,326,000 after purchasing an additional 9,256 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 6.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 996,014 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $862,110,000 after acquiring an additional 57,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 787,877 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $637,968,000 after purchasing an additional 105,287 shares during the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Rentals Trading Up 2.3 %

URI opened at $789.12 on Wednesday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $574.09 and a 52 week high of $896.98. The company has a market capitalization of $51.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $775.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $764.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $11.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.49 by ($0.69). United Rentals had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 34.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $11.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 43.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on United Rentals from $965.00 to $963.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on United Rentals from $400.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup lowered their price target on United Rentals from $985.00 to $835.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $800.00 to $910.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of United Rentals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $658.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $805.08.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Anthony S. Leopold sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $823.24, for a total transaction of $740,916.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,682,702.56. This trade represents a 30.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Profile



United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

