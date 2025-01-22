Merit Financial Group LLC Acquires Shares of 2,139 EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,139 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $971,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Caprock Group LLC boosted its position in EMCOR Group by 0.4% during the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 5,836 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 235 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 830 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in EMCOR Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 6,978 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,167,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mount Lucas Management LP increased its holdings in EMCOR Group by 2.5% in the third quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 1,388 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on EME shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $445.00 target price for the company. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on EMCOR Group in a report on Friday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $518.75.

Shares of EME opened at $526.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.76 and a beta of 1.12. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a one year low of $218.42 and a one year high of $532.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $487.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $432.78.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $5.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 34.99% and a net margin of 6.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.61 EPS. Analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is 5.08%.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

