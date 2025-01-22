JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 195,163 Shares of Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its position in shares of Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE – Free Report) by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 721,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195,163 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Blade Air Mobility were worth $2,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 35,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 5,683 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Blade Air Mobility by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 170,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 10,272 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Blade Air Mobility during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Blade Air Mobility during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY acquired a new position in Blade Air Mobility during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 47.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Blade Air Mobility alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Blade Air Mobility from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blade Air Mobility

In other news, General Counsel Melissa M. Tomkiel sold 44,621 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.40, for a total value of $151,711.40. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 1,173,003 shares in the company, valued at $3,988,210.20. This represents a 3.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO William A. Heyburn sold 103,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total transaction of $520,423.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,223,120 shares in the company, valued at $6,140,062.40. The trade was a 7.81 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,445,254 shares of company stock worth $8,365,549. 18.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Blade Air Mobility Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Blade Air Mobility stock opened at $4.17 on Wednesday. Blade Air Mobility, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.45 and a 12-month high of $5.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $326.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.58.

About Blade Air Mobility

(Free Report)

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States. It provides its services through charter and by-the-seat flights using helicopters, jets, turboprops, and amphibious seaplanes. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blade Air Mobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blade Air Mobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.