JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 104,482 Shares of Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR – Free Report) by 1,071.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 114,229 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,482 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Sleep Number were worth $2,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Sleep Number by 146.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,010,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,520,000 after purchasing an additional 601,005 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sleep Number during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,342,000. NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in Sleep Number by 5,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 51,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Sleep Number by 1,764.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 20,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Sleep Number by 276.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 20,769 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SNBR shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Sleep Number from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st.

Insider Transactions at Sleep Number

In other Sleep Number news, major shareholder Stadium Capital Management Llc acquired 59,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.83 per share, for a total transaction of $816,122.13. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,920,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,553,600. The trade was a 3.17 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have acquired 169,373 shares of company stock worth $2,305,052 over the last 90 days. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sleep Number Price Performance

NASDAQ:SNBR opened at $17.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $400.66 million, a P/E ratio of -9.89 and a beta of 2.07. Sleep Number Co. has a 1-year low of $8.13 and a 1-year high of $20.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.55.

Sleep Number Company Profile

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also provides smart adjustable bases under the FlextFit brand, and smart beds under the Climate 360 name.

Further Reading

