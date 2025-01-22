JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $2.05 Million Stock Holdings in Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:FIHL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its position in shares of Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:FIHL – Free Report) by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148,885 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Fidelis Insurance were worth $2,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FIHL. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Fidelis Insurance during the third quarter valued at $195,000. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in Fidelis Insurance in the third quarter valued at about $238,000. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelis Insurance in the third quarter worth about $269,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Fidelis Insurance by 3.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClearAlpha Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Fidelis Insurance in the third quarter worth about $298,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FIHL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price objective (down from $21.00) on shares of Fidelis Insurance in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Fidelis Insurance from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Fidelis Insurance from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Fidelis Insurance from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.86.

Fidelis Insurance Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FIHL opened at $16.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.04. Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $12.43 and a 52 week high of $21.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.53.

Fidelis Insurance Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Fidelis Insurance’s payout ratio is 10.10%.

Fidelis Insurance Company Profile

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited, a specialty insurer, provides insurance and reinsurance solutions in Bermuda, the Republic of Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Specialty, Reinsurance, and Bespoke segments. The Specialty segment offers aviation and aerospace, energy, marine, property direct and facultative, and other specialty risk solutions.

