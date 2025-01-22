62,808 Shares in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 62,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,205,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 26.3% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 8.2% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 7,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 10.8% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 20,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 10.9% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 13,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 18.5% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 241,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,897,000 after acquiring an additional 37,823 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GEM opened at $32.39 on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $28.99 and a 1 year high of $36.16. The company has a market cap of $958.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.77 and a 200-day moving average of $33.30.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (GEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

