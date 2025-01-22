JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Free Report) by 8.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 130,078 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,154 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in JELD-WEN were worth $2,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JELD. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 79.8% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in JELD-WEN in the 3rd quarter worth about $160,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in JELD-WEN in the 2nd quarter worth about $198,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new position in JELD-WEN in the 3rd quarter worth about $278,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in JELD-WEN by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Get JELD-WEN alerts:

Insider Activity at JELD-WEN

In related news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.48 per share, for a total transaction of $2,096,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,941,452 shares in the company, valued at $125,146,416.96. This represents a 1.70 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 960,000 shares of company stock worth $9,086,500. 1.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JELD. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective (down from $15.00) on shares of JELD-WEN in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.75.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on JELD

JELD-WEN Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE:JELD opened at $9.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a market cap of $828.01 million, a PE ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 2.16. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.43 and a 52 week high of $21.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.83.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $934.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $990.64 million. JELD-WEN had a negative net margin of 3.98% and a positive return on equity of 12.32%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

JELD-WEN Profile

(Free Report)

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells wood, metal, and composite materials doors, windows, and related building products in North America and Europe. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; stile and rail doors; and wood, vinyl, and wood composite windows.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JELD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JELD-WEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JELD-WEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.