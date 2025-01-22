JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Free Report) by 8.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 130,078 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,154 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in JELD-WEN were worth $2,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JELD. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 79.8% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in JELD-WEN in the 3rd quarter worth about $160,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in JELD-WEN in the 2nd quarter worth about $198,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new position in JELD-WEN in the 3rd quarter worth about $278,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in JELD-WEN by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at JELD-WEN
In related news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.48 per share, for a total transaction of $2,096,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,941,452 shares in the company, valued at $125,146,416.96. This represents a 1.70 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 960,000 shares of company stock worth $9,086,500. 1.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
JELD-WEN Stock Up 3.0 %
Shares of NYSE:JELD opened at $9.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a market cap of $828.01 million, a PE ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 2.16. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.43 and a 52 week high of $21.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.83.
JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $934.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $990.64 million. JELD-WEN had a negative net margin of 3.98% and a positive return on equity of 12.32%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.
JELD-WEN Profile
JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells wood, metal, and composite materials doors, windows, and related building products in North America and Europe. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; stile and rail doors; and wood, vinyl, and wood composite windows.
