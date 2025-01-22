Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $420.64.

TT has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $364.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Trane Technologies from $478.00 to $476.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $390.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $500.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $440.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th.

In other news, SVP Mairead Magner sold 4,329 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,864.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,363,488. The trade was a 25.14 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TT. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Trane Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 1,314.3% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new position in Trane Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 82.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TT opened at $397.02 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $395.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $374.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $89.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.06. Trane Technologies has a 12 month low of $249.21 and a 12 month high of $422.00.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 34.62%. Trane Technologies’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Trane Technologies will post 11.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

