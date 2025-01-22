Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.76.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th.

In other Coterra Energy news, SVP Adam M. Vela sold 16,435 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total transaction of $439,800.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 72,409 shares in the company, valued at $1,937,664.84. This represents a 18.50 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Kevin William Smith sold 29,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total transaction of $775,460.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,075 shares in the company, valued at $2,016,282. This trade represents a 27.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 1.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,156,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,645,000 after buying an additional 305,626 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its position in Coterra Energy by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 159,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,079,000 after acquiring an additional 9,115 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $575,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Coterra Energy by 3.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,147,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,425,000 after purchasing an additional 64,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $1,267,000. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CTRA stock opened at $29.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Coterra Energy has a 1-year low of $22.30 and a 1-year high of $29.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.02. The company has a market capitalization of $21.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.27.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.03). Coterra Energy had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.60%.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company’s properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

