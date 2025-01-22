Kering (EPA:KER) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Kering SA (EPA:KER – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €247.83 ($258.16) and traded as high as €248.25 ($258.59). Kering shares last traded at €247.55 ($257.86), with a volume of 348,064 shares trading hands.

Kering Stock Up 0.5 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €228.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €247.83.

About Kering

Kering SA manages the development of a series of renowned houses in fashion, leather goods and jewelry in France, the Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, North America, Japan, and internationally. The company offers ready-to-wear products apparel and accessories for men and women. It also offers leather goods and shoes; watches and jewelry; eyewear products; and fragrances and cosmetics.

Further Reading

