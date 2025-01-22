BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $94.00.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BJ. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total value of $940,170.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 423,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,221,502.24. The trade was a 2.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vista Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 48,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,376,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. 98.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BJ opened at $97.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.32. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a twelve month low of $64.06 and a twelve month high of $100.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $93.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.12 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 35.41% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides groceries, general merchandise, gasoline and other ancillary services, coupon books, and promotions. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

