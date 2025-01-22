Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.62 and traded as high as $2.94. Data I/O shares last traded at $2.93, with a volume of 11,365 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.75 and a 200 day moving average of $2.62. The company has a market capitalization of $27.07 million, a PE ratio of -15.42 and a beta of 0.91.

Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Data I/O had a negative net margin of 7.53% and a negative return on equity of 9.05%. The company had revenue of $5.42 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Data I/O stock. Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO) by 44.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,600 shares of the electronics maker's stock after buying an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co owned 0.33% of Data I/O worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 36.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Data I/O Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of programming and security deployment systems and services for electronic device manufacturers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its programming system products are used to program integrated circuits (ICs) with the specific data for the ICs.

