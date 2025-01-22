Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.62 and traded as high as $2.94. Data I/O shares last traded at $2.93, with a volume of 11,365 shares changing hands.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.75 and a 200 day moving average of $2.62. The company has a market capitalization of $27.07 million, a PE ratio of -15.42 and a beta of 0.91.
Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Data I/O had a negative net margin of 7.53% and a negative return on equity of 9.05%. The company had revenue of $5.42 million for the quarter.
Data I/O Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of programming and security deployment systems and services for electronic device manufacturers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its programming system products are used to program integrated circuits (ICs) with the specific data for the ICs.
