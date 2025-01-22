Clarkson (LON:CKN) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Clarkson PLC (LON:CKN – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,885.70 ($47.91) and traded as high as GBX 4,330 ($53.38). Clarkson shares last traded at GBX 4,265 ($52.58), with a volume of 89,188 shares trading hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,500 ($55.48) price objective on shares of Clarkson in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.
Clarkson Price Performance
About Clarkson
Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. The company's Broking segment offers services to shipowners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as futures broking operation.
