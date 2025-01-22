Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Salzgitter AG (ETR:SZG – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €16.02 ($16.69) and traded as high as €16.32 ($17.00). Salzgitter shares last traded at €16.23 ($16.91), with a volume of 44,457 shares traded.

Salzgitter Trading Up 2.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $882.21 million, a P/E ratio of 40.78, a P/E/G ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €16.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of €16.02.

About Salzgitter

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through four segments: Steel Production, Steel Processing, Trading, and Technology. The Steel Production segment manufactures steel and special steels, such as hot-rolled wide strip, steel sheet, sections, tailored blanks, as well as scrap trading.

