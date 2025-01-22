CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $78.38.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CRSP. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. StockNews.com upgraded CRISPR Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Bank of America reduced their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $98.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 10th.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on CRSP

CRISPR Therapeutics Trading Up 2.4 %

CRISPR Therapeutics stock opened at $41.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.99. CRISPR Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $36.52 and a twelve month high of $91.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.67 and a beta of 1.68.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $0.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.65 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 12.15% and a negative net margin of 118.13%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.41) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at CRISPR Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total transaction of $826,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 181,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,002,854. This trade represents a 7.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRSP. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 25.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,992,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,611,000 after buying an additional 599,304 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,376,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,632,000 after acquiring an additional 23,075 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,008,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,383,000 after purchasing an additional 35,196 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 2.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 950,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,326,000 after purchasing an additional 19,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker BROS. Advisors LP grew its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 743.1% in the third quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 843,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,608,000 after purchasing an additional 743,075 shares during the period. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

(Get Free Report

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.