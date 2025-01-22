Elementis (LON:ELM) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Elementis plc (LON:ELM – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 146.62 ($1.81) and traded as high as GBX 159.80 ($1.97). Elementis shares last traded at GBX 156 ($1.92), with a volume of 1,581,148 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.10) price objective on shares of Elementis in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd.

Elementis Trading Up 6.3 %

Elementis Company Profile

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 138.94 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 146.62. The company has a market cap of £919.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,900.00, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.85, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Elementis plc operates as a specialty chemical company in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Specialties and Personal Care. The Performance Specialties segment engages in the production of rheological modifiers and additives for decorative and industrial coatings; and production and supply of talc for use in plastics, coatings, technical ceramics, and paper sectors.

