Elementis (LON:ELM) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Elementis plc (LON:ELM – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 146.62 ($1.81) and traded as high as GBX 159.80 ($1.97). Elementis shares last traded at GBX 156 ($1.92), with a volume of 1,581,148 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.10) price objective on shares of Elementis in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ELM
Elementis Trading Up 6.3 %
Elementis Company Profile
Elementis plc operates as a specialty chemical company in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Specialties and Personal Care. The Performance Specialties segment engages in the production of rheological modifiers and additives for decorative and industrial coatings; and production and supply of talc for use in plastics, coatings, technical ceramics, and paper sectors.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Elementis
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- SAP’s Strong Momentum: A Bullish Setup for Investors
- What is the MACD Indicator and How to Use it in Your Trading
- BlackRock Breaks Records: Why the Stock Still Has Room to Run
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Duke vs. NRG: Which Energy Stock Will Power Higher Gains?
Receive News & Ratings for Elementis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elementis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.