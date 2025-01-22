Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$52.38 and traded as high as C$54.91. Exchange Income shares last traded at C$54.40, with a volume of 105,043 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EIF shares. Ventum Financial set a C$74.00 price target on shares of Exchange Income and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$70.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Exchange Income from C$65.00 to C$71.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Exchange Income from C$61.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded Exchange Income to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$69.00.

Get Exchange Income alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Exchange Income

Exchange Income Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$56.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$52.38.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.19 by C$0.10. Exchange Income had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 9.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Exchange Income Co. will post 3.9962963 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Exchange Income

(Get Free Report)

Exchange Income Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. The company Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing segments. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers fixed wing and rotary wing, medevac, passenger, charter, freight, and auxiliary services; and operates two flight schools and trains pilots.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exchange Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exchange Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.