American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.26. American Shared Hospital Services shares last traded at $3.20, with a volume of 19,535 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The company has a market cap of $20.54 million, a P/E ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in American Shared Hospital Services stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Free Report) by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,501 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,201 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.88% of American Shared Hospital Services worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 23.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Shared Hospital Services provides stereotactic radiosurgery and advanced radiation therapy equipment. It operates in two segments, Medical Equipment Leasing, and Retail. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

