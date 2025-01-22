Imperial Brands (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $29.77 and traded as high as $32.21. Imperial Brands shares last traded at $32.21, with a volume of 292,134 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IMBBY. Barclays upgraded Imperial Brands to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Imperial Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd.

The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.77.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.6975 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Imperial Brands’s previous dividend of $0.28.

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It offers a range of cigarettes, tobacco accessories, vapour, heated tobacco, and oral nicotine. The company sells its products under various brands, including JPS, Davidoff, Gauloises, West, Winston, Kool, Lambert & Butler, Fortuna, Nobel, News, Backwoods, Champion, Golden Virginia, Rizla, Blu, Pulze, Skruf, and Zone X.

