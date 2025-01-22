Pulse Seismic (TSE:PSD) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Pulse Seismic Inc. (TSE:PSD – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$2.38 and traded as high as C$2.46. Pulse Seismic shares last traded at C$2.43, with a volume of 4,100 shares trading hands.

Pulse Seismic Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 7.28 and a current ratio of 4.05. The company has a market cap of C$124.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.33 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.38.

Pulse Seismic (TSE:PSD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Pulse Seismic had a return on equity of 40.26% and a net margin of 34.35%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pulse Seismic Inc. will post 0.0407643 EPS for the current year.

Pulse Seismic Announces Dividend

About Pulse Seismic

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 28th were paid a dividend of $0.015 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Pulse Seismic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

Pulse Seismic Inc is a Canadian company which acts as a provider of seismic data to the energy sector in western Canada. The company is engaged in the acquisition, marketing, and licensing of 2D and 3D seismic data to the energy sector. It offers the full suite of project management services including On-site professional project management, experienced cost estimation services, daily reporting to clients and detailed project cost tracking, procurement of subcontractors to ensure regulatory compliance, and others.

