Pearson (LON:PSON) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Pearson plc (LON:PSON – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,117.51 ($13.78) and traded as high as GBX 1,279.50 ($15.77). Pearson shares last traded at GBX 1,279.50 ($15.77), with a volume of 1,699,316 shares trading hands.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Pearson from GBX 1,400 ($17.26) to GBX 1,450 ($17.88) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,159.25 ($14.29).

The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,258.12 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,117.51. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,559.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.31.

In other news, insider Sherry Coutu acquired 731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,282 ($15.81) per share, for a total transaction of £9,371.42 ($11,553.96). Also, insider Omar Abbosh sold 77,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,296 ($15.98), for a total value of £1,010,737.44 ($1,246,131.72). 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

At Pearson, our purpose is simple: to add life to a lifetime of learning. We believe that every learning opportunity is a chance for a personal breakthrough. That’s why our c.20,000 Pearson employees are committed to creating vibrant and enriching learning experiences designed for real-life impact. We are the world’s leading learning company, serving customers in c.200 countries with digital content, assessments, qualifications, and data.

