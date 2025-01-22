Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Shares of GLBS stock opened at $1.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.96 million, a P/E ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Globus Maritime has a fifty-two week low of $1.06 and a fifty-two week high of $2.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.58.

Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 29th. The shipping company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Globus Maritime had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 0.74%.

Globus Maritime Limited, an integrated dry bulk shipping company, provides marine transportation services worldwide. It owns, operates, and manages a fleet of dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina, and other dry bulk cargoes. As of September 20, 2024, the company operated eight dry bulk vessels with a total carrying capacity of 571,313 deadweight tonnage.

