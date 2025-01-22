Avnet (AVT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.88 per share and revenue of $5,556,910.00 billion for the quarter. Avnet has set its Q2 guidance at $0.80-0.90 EPS and its Q2 2025 guidance at 0.800-0.900 EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.06. Avnet had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Avnet to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Avnet Stock Up 2.0 %
Shares of Avnet stock opened at $54.65 on Wednesday. Avnet has a twelve month low of $43.62 and a twelve month high of $59.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.37 and its 200 day moving average is $53.42. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.14.
About Avnet
Avnet, Inc, distributes electronic component technology. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical components; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.
