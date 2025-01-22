CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com cut shares of CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of CSG Systems International in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of CSG Systems International from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of CSG Systems International from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

CSG Systems International Stock Performance

Shares of CSG Systems International stock opened at $54.04 on Tuesday. CSG Systems International has a one year low of $39.56 and a one year high of $57.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.02.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.06. CSG Systems International had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 32.77%. The company had revenue of $295.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. CSG Systems International’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that CSG Systems International will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSG Systems International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th. CSG Systems International’s payout ratio is 52.86%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CSG Systems International

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSGS. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its holdings in CSG Systems International by 38.0% during the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 2,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 3,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of CSG Systems International in the 3rd quarter valued at $294,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in CSG Systems International by 39.8% during the third quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 10,538 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 3,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in CSG Systems International during the third quarter valued at $840,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

CSG Systems International Company Profile

CSG Systems International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer experience, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS platform; and related solutions, including service technician management, analytics, electronic bill presentment, etc.

