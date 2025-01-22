Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Cutera Trading Up 2.7 %

Cutera stock opened at $0.49 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.72. The stock has a market cap of $9.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.31. Cutera has a 52 week low of $0.28 and a 52 week high of $3.18.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The medical device company reported ($1.94) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by ($0.98). The company had revenue of $32.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.22) EPS. Research analysts expect that Cutera will post -5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Cutera

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cutera stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cutera, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CUTR Free Report ) by 164.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,964 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,870 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.57% of Cutera worth $172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 90.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cutera, Inc provides aesthetic and dermatology solutions for medical practitioners worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and markets energy-based product platforms for medical practitioners; and distributes third-party manufactured skincare products. The company provides AviClear for the treatment of mild, moderate, and severe inflammatory acne vulgaris; Secret PRO, a device that utilizes fractional CO2 for skin resurfacing and radio frequency (RF) microneedling for skin revitalization; truFlex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device designs to strengthen, firm and tone the abdomen, buttocks, and thighs; and excel V/V+, a vascular and benign pigmented lesion treatment platform.

