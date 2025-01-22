Unifi (UFI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Unifi (NYSE:UFI – Get Free Report) is projected to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, January 29th. Analysts expect Unifi to post earnings of ($0.11) per share and revenue of $139,900.00 billion for the quarter. Unifi has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS and its Q2 2025 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The textile maker reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $147.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.01 million. Unifi had a negative net margin of 7.07% and a negative return on equity of 13.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.73) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Unifi to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of UFI stock opened at $6.21 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.46 million, a P/E ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 0.75. Unifi has a twelve month low of $5.41 and a twelve month high of $7.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.20.

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of recycled and synthetic products in North America, Central America, South America, Asia, and Europe. Its polyester products include partially oriented yarn, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns in virgin or recycled varieties; and nylon products comprise virgin or recycled textured, solution dyed, and spandex covered yarns.

