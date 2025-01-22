H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (HNNMY) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Free Report) is expected to release its earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. Analysts expect H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) to post earnings of $0.03 per share and revenue of $63,607,130.47 billion for the quarter.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Stock Performance

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) stock opened at $2.65 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a 1-year low of $2.46 and a 1-year high of $3.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.76 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HNNMY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Barclays raised H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic lowered H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Company Profile

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, home textiles, and homeware for women, men, and children worldwide. It offers sportswear, shoes, bags, beauty products, activewear, jeans, and ready-to-wear; and interior products, including bed linens, dinnerware, textiles, furniture, and lighting.

