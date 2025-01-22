Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 29th. Analysts expect Novo Nordisk A/S to post earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

NYSE:NVO opened at $80.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.15 and its 200 day moving average is $116.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $363.25 billion, a PE ratio of 26.20, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.45. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $78.17 and a fifty-two week high of $148.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. BNP Paribas upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. UBS Group upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. StockNews.com lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.20.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

