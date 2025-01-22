Coya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COYA) Receives Buy Rating from D. Boral Capital

D. Boral Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Coya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COYA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. D. Boral Capital currently has a $15.00 price objective on the stock.
COYA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Coya Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Coya Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 11th.
Coya Therapeutics Stock Performance
Coya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COYA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.15. On average, research analysts forecast that Coya Therapeutics will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Coya Therapeutics news, CEO Arun Swaminathan acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.34 per share, for a total transaction of $36,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,700. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 9,510 shares of company stock worth $69,615. Insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Coya Therapeutics
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COYA. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coya Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Coya Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $169,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Coya Therapeutics by 3.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 142,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 4,485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.75% of the company’s stock.
Coya Therapeutics Company Profile
Coya Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of proprietary medicinal products to modulate the function of regulatory T cells (Tregs). The company's product candidate pipeline is based on therapeutic modalities, such as Treg-enhancing biologics, Treg-derived exosomes, and autologous Treg cell therapy.
