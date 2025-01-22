The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

The Dixie Group Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of The Dixie Group stock opened at $0.66 on Tuesday. The Dixie Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.45 and a fifty-two week high of $1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 2.54. The company has a market cap of $10.10 million, a P/E ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 2.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.71.

The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The textile maker reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $64.88 million for the quarter. The Dixie Group had a negative return on equity of 7.65% and a negative net margin of 0.99%.

Institutional Trading of The Dixie Group

The Dixie Group Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The Dixie Group stock. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in The Dixie Group, Inc. ( NASDAQ:DXYN Free Report ) by 50.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,992 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.57% of The Dixie Group worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products to residential customers in North America and internationally. The company offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.

Featured Articles

