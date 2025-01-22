GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

GigaMedia Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ GIGM opened at $1.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.79 million, a PE ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 0.37. GigaMedia has a 12-month low of $1.23 and a 12-month high of $1.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.52 and a 200 day moving average of $1.41.

GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.77 million during the quarter. GigaMedia had a negative net margin of 126.94% and a negative return on equity of 9.19%.

About GigaMedia

GigaMedia Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau. The company owns and operates FunTown, a digital entertainment portal that offers mobile and browser-based casual games, as well as provides services such as player clubs, tournaments, avatars, friends and family messenger and online chatting systems, customer service, mobile platform, and customer platform.

