Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Price Target to $159.00

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $167.00 to $159.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the game software company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $161.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective (up from $154.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.68.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on EA

Electronic Arts Stock Up 0.9 %

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ:EA opened at $143.28 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $154.65 and its 200 day moving average is $149.25. The stock has a market cap of $37.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.80. Electronic Arts has a 52-week low of $124.92 and a 52-week high of $168.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Electronic Arts

In other Electronic Arts news, EVP Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.45, for a total transaction of $215,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,354,721.70. The trade was a 6.03 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.87, for a total value of $364,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,548,334.89. The trade was a 4.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,500 shares of company stock worth $3,637,660. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Electronic Arts

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EA. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 141.0% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 200 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Electronic Arts during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 156.6% in the third quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 272 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 290 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.