Core Laboratories (CLB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Free Report) is projected to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, January 29th. Analysts expect Core Laboratories to post earnings of $0.23 per share and revenue of $133,349.57 billion for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 5.83%. The business had revenue of $134.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Core Laboratories to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CLB opened at $20.36 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.56. Core Laboratories has a 12-month low of $13.82 and a 12-month high of $25.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $956.09 million, a P/E ratio of 31.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.39.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Core Laboratories from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

Core Laboratories Inc provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock and reservoir fluid samples to enhance production and improve recovery of crude oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

