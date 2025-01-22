89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of 89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $29.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised 89bio to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of 89bio in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of 89bio in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.33.

Shares of ETNB stock opened at $6.58 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 11.66, a quick ratio of 11.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. 89bio has a 12 month low of $5.99 and a 12 month high of $16.63. The stock has a market cap of $698.34 million, a P/E ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.22.

In related news, CEO Rohan Palekar bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.35 per share, with a total value of $83,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 466,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,893,070.60. This represents a 2.19 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Quoc Le-Nguyen sold 10,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.49, for a total transaction of $71,149.87. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 271,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,764,196.17. The trade was a 3.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 25,000 shares of company stock worth $202,950 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 89bio by 219.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 63,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 43,842 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in 89bio during the second quarter valued at $2,238,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in 89bio during the second quarter valued at $256,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of 89bio in the 2nd quarter worth $327,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of 89bio by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 3,557 shares during the last quarter.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia.

