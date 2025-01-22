Landstar System (LSTR) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 29th. Analysts expect Landstar System to post earnings of $1.35 per share and revenue of $1,199,826.16 billion for the quarter. Landstar System has set its Q4 guidance at $1.25-1.45 EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.04). Landstar System had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. On average, analysts expect Landstar System to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Landstar System Stock Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ:LSTR opened at $177.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.44 and a beta of 0.83. Landstar System has a one year low of $164.04 and a one year high of $200.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.39.

Landstar System Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 7th. This is an increase from Landstar System’s previous special dividend of $1.50. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.70%.

LSTR has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Landstar System from $165.00 to $158.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Landstar System from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Landstar System from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Landstar System from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.45.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO James P. Todd sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.32, for a total value of $184,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,595,778.56. This represents a 6.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

