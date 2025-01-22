Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
Dynatronics Price Performance
Shares of DYNT opened at $0.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 million, a PE ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 0.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.15. Dynatronics has a twelve month low of $0.08 and a twelve month high of $0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.
About Dynatronics
