Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Cytosorbents in a research note on Monday, January 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 price target on shares of Cytosorbents in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.67.

Cytosorbents Stock Performance

Shares of CTSO opened at $1.04 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.04. The stock has a market cap of $56.87 million, a P/E ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 0.58. Cytosorbents has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $9.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 million. Cytosorbents had a negative return on equity of 118.54% and a negative net margin of 49.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Cytosorbents will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTSO. Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Cytosorbents in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cytosorbents by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 1,626,247 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 192,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cytosorbents by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 467,058 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 32,415 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.87% of the company’s stock.

Cytosorbents Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cytosorbents Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology in the United States, Germany, and internationally. Its flagship product is CytoSorb, an extracorporeal cytokine adsorber for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications, prevention, and treatment of perioperative complications, and maintaining or enhancing the quality of solid organs harvested from donors for organ transplant; and offers VetResQ, a device for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, pancreatitis, and other critical illnesses in animals.

