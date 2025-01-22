Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.

Energy Focus Stock Performance

Shares of EFOI opened at $1.40 on Tuesday. Energy Focus has a 1 year low of $1.14 and a 1 year high of $2.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $7.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 1.82.

Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The construction company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.20 million for the quarter. Energy Focus had a negative return on equity of 71.48% and a negative net margin of 35.77%.

About Energy Focus

Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems, and controls and ultraviolet-C light disinfection products in the United States and internationally. It offers military maritime market light-emitting diode (LED) lighting products, such as Military-grade Intellitube retrofit TLED and the Invisitube ultra-low EMI TLED; and Military-grade fixtures, including LED globe lights, berth lights; high-bay fixtures and LED retrofit kits to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.

