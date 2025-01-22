CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Price Target Raised to $410.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $385.00 to $410.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CYBR. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $316.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on CyberArk Software from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $358.74.

NASDAQ CYBR opened at $355.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,317.01 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $325.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $293.63. CyberArk Software has a one year low of $223.09 and a one year high of $363.00.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.48. CyberArk Software had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 2.29%. The company had revenue of $240.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that CyberArk Software will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CYBR. Nepsis Inc. raised its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 882.4% in the fourth quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 562,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $187,339,000 after buying an additional 505,088 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in CyberArk Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,485,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 250.0% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 224,381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,350,000 after purchasing an additional 160,269 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in CyberArk Software by 97.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 167,759 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,889,000 after purchasing an additional 82,812 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 89.2% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 167,305 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,745,000 after purchasing an additional 78,887 shares in the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

