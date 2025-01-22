Heartland Express (HTLD) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Free Report) is expected to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 29th. Analysts expect Heartland Express to post earnings of ($0.04) per share and revenue of $254,270.00 billion for the quarter.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The transportation company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.11). Heartland Express had a negative net margin of 2.11% and a negative return on equity of 2.70%. The company had revenue of $259.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Heartland Express to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Heartland Express Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of HTLD opened at $11.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $889.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.07 and a beta of 0.77. Heartland Express has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $13.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Heartland Express Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently -27.59%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HTLD shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Heartland Express from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Heartland Express from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.75.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Michael J. Gerdin purchased 63,074 shares of Heartland Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.95 per share, for a total transaction of $690,660.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,259,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,794,722.40. This trade represents a 5.27 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ann S. Gerdin Revocable Trust acquired 49,506 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.24 per share, for a total transaction of $605,953.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 898,584 shares in the company, valued at $10,998,668.16. The trade was a 5.83 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 153,750 shares of company stock worth $1,786,918 over the last three months. 39.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Heartland Express Company Profile

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium, and long-haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers; cross-border freight and other transportation services; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

