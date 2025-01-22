Heartland Express (HTLD) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Free Report) is expected to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 29th. Analysts expect Heartland Express to post earnings of ($0.04) per share and revenue of $254,270.00 billion for the quarter.
Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The transportation company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.11). Heartland Express had a negative net margin of 2.11% and a negative return on equity of 2.70%. The company had revenue of $259.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Heartland Express to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Heartland Express Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of HTLD opened at $11.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $889.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.07 and a beta of 0.77. Heartland Express has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $13.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.
Heartland Express Announces Dividend
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HTLD shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Heartland Express from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Heartland Express from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.75.
Read Our Latest Report on HTLD
Insider Activity
In related news, CEO Michael J. Gerdin purchased 63,074 shares of Heartland Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.95 per share, for a total transaction of $690,660.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,259,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,794,722.40. This trade represents a 5.27 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ann S. Gerdin Revocable Trust acquired 49,506 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.24 per share, for a total transaction of $605,953.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 898,584 shares in the company, valued at $10,998,668.16. The trade was a 5.83 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 153,750 shares of company stock worth $1,786,918 over the last three months. 39.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Heartland Express Company Profile
Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium, and long-haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers; cross-border freight and other transportation services; and temperature-controlled truckload services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Heartland Express
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- SAP’s Strong Momentum: A Bullish Setup for Investors
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- BlackRock Breaks Records: Why the Stock Still Has Room to Run
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- Duke vs. NRG: Which Energy Stock Will Power Higher Gains?
Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.