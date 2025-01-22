Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGNFree Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Evogene Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of Evogene stock opened at $1.81 on Tuesday. Evogene has a 52-week low of $1.20 and a 52-week high of $10.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.87. The company has a market cap of $9.72 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.30.

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGNGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Evogene had a negative return on equity of 109.05% and a negative net margin of 314.43%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Evogene

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Evogene stock. Renaissance Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGNFree Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

About Evogene

Evogene Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a computational biology company. It focuses on product discovery and development in life-science based industries, including human health and agriculture, through the use of its Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Human Health, and Industrial Applications.

