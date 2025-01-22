Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Evogene Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of Evogene stock opened at $1.81 on Tuesday. Evogene has a 52-week low of $1.20 and a 52-week high of $10.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.87. The company has a market cap of $9.72 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.30.

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Evogene had a negative return on equity of 109.05% and a negative net margin of 314.43%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Evogene

About Evogene

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Evogene stock. Renaissance Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Evogene Ltd. ( NASDAQ:EVGN Free Report ) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Evogene Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a computational biology company. It focuses on product discovery and development in life-science based industries, including human health and agriculture, through the use of its Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Human Health, and Industrial Applications.

