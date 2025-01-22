FY2026 Earnings Estimate for Canfor Issued By Raymond James

Canfor Co. (TSE:CFP – Free Report) – Research analysts at Raymond James decreased their FY2026 earnings estimates for Canfor in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 20th. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.47 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.68. The consensus estimate for Canfor’s current full-year earnings is $0.40 per share.
Canfor (TSE:CFP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The company reported C($1.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($1.10) by C($0.55). Canfor had a negative net margin of 7.39% and a negative return on equity of 9.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS.
Shares of TSE CFP opened at C$15.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 2.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$16.14 and its 200 day moving average price is C$15.76. Canfor has a 52 week low of C$13.53 and a 52 week high of C$18.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.97.
Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Lumber, and Pulp and Paper. The company manufactures and sells softwood lumber, remanufactured lumber products, engineered wood, and other lumber-related products, as well as wood chips and pellets; and generates green energy.
