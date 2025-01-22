FY2026 Earnings Estimate for Canfor Issued By Raymond James

Canfor Co. (TSE:CFP – Free Report) – Research analysts at Raymond James decreased their FY2026 earnings estimates for Canfor in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 20th. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.47 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.68. The consensus estimate for Canfor’s current full-year earnings is $0.40 per share.

Get Canfor alerts:

Canfor (TSE:CFP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The company reported C($1.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($1.10) by C($0.55). Canfor had a negative net margin of 7.39% and a negative return on equity of 9.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on CFP. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Canfor from C$21.00 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. CIBC cut their target price on Canfor from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Canfor from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Canfor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$20.33.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CFP

Canfor Price Performance

Shares of TSE CFP opened at C$15.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 2.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$16.14 and its 200 day moving average price is C$15.76. Canfor has a 52 week low of C$13.53 and a 52 week high of C$18.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.97.

Canfor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Lumber, and Pulp and Paper. The company manufactures and sells softwood lumber, remanufactured lumber products, engineered wood, and other lumber-related products, as well as wood chips and pellets; and generates green energy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canfor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canfor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.