Diversified Energy (NYSE:DEC) vs. EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Critical Comparison

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) and Diversified Energy (NYSE:DEC – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.9% of EOG Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.5% of Diversified Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of EOG Resources shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Dividends

EOG Resources pays an annual dividend of $3.90 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Diversified Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.81 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. EOG Resources pays out 31.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EOG Resources 0 13 8 1 2.45 Diversified Energy 0 0 2 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for EOG Resources and Diversified Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

EOG Resources currently has a consensus target price of $143.48, suggesting a potential upside of 5.43%. Diversified Energy has a consensus target price of $23.00, suggesting a potential upside of 40.61%. Given Diversified Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Diversified Energy is more favorable than EOG Resources.

Profitability

This table compares EOG Resources and Diversified Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EOG Resources 29.18% 23.77% 15.24% Diversified Energy N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares EOG Resources and Diversified Energy”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EOG Resources $24.19 billion 3.16 $7.59 billion $12.42 10.96 Diversified Energy $868.26 million 0.91 $758.02 million N/A N/A

EOG Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Diversified Energy.

Summary

EOG Resources beats Diversified Energy on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EOG Resources

(Get Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company. EOG Resources, Inc. was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Diversified Energy

(Get Free Report)

Diversified Energy Company PLC operates as an independent owner and operator of producing natural gas and oil wells primarily in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company is involved in the production, marketing, and transportation of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and condensates. Its assets consist of natural gas wells and gathering systems located in the states of Tennessee, Kentucky, Virginia, West Virginia, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Oklahoma, Texas, and Louisiana. The company was formerly known as Diversified Gas & Oil PLC and changed its name to Diversified Energy Company PLC in May 2021. Diversified Energy Company PLC was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama.

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.