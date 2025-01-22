Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ: BECN):

1/17/2025 – Beacon Roofing Supply had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $115.00 to $131.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/16/2025 – Beacon Roofing Supply was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/16/2025 – Beacon Roofing Supply had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $125.00 to $136.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/16/2025 – Beacon Roofing Supply was downgraded by analysts at Zelman & Associates from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/8/2025 – Beacon Roofing Supply had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a $115.00 price target on the stock.

Beacon Roofing Supply Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BECN opened at $116.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $106.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.43. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.54 and a 52-week high of $121.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Clement Munroe Best III sold 7,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.14, for a total transaction of $725,796.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 69,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,162,969.86. The trade was a 9.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jason L. Taylor sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $286,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $718,410. This represents a 28.47 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,274 shares of company stock valued at $1,578,146 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beacon Roofing Supply

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 2.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. increased its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 7,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 7.3% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 180.7% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. The company offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

