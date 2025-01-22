Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Polar Power Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of Polar Power stock opened at $3.19 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.06 and its 200 day moving average is $3.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.01 million, a PE ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 0.95. Polar Power has a 1 year low of $2.24 and a 1 year high of $4.90.

Get Polar Power alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Polar Power stock. Bard Associates Inc. boosted its position in Polar Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:POLA – Free Report) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,009,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 210,000 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. owned 17.14% of Polar Power worth $1,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 26.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Polar Power

Polar Power, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) power generators, renewable energy, and cooling systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, DC solar hybrid power systems, and mobile power systems. Its DC power systems are available in diesel, natural gas, LPG/propane, and renewable fuel formats.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Polar Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polar Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.