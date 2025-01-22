Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Firsthand Technology Value Fund Price Performance

NASDAQ:SVVC opened at $0.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $420,473.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.50. Firsthand Technology Value Fund has a 1-year low of $0.04 and a 1-year high of $0.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.07.

About Firsthand Technology Value Fund

Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc is a business development company specializes in venture capital investments in start-up, early stage, middle stage, late stage, early development stage, and PIPEs. It seeks to invest in pre-IPO companies. The fund also seeks to make investments in companies with operating histories that are unprofitable or marginally profitable, that have negative net worth, or that are involved in bankruptcy or reorganization proceedings.

