HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Talphera (NASDAQ:TLPH)

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Talphera (NASDAQ:TLPH – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Maxim Group upgraded shares of Talphera to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

Talphera Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Talphera

TLPH opened at $0.63 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.73 million, a P/E ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 0.28. Talphera has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $1.61.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Talphera stock. Rosalind Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Talphera, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLPH – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 758,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,000. Talphera makes up about 0.4% of Rosalind Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Rosalind Advisors Inc. owned about 4.47% of Talphera as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.67% of the company’s stock.

Talphera Company Profile

Talphera, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for use in medically supervised settings. Its lead product candidate is Niyad, a lyophilized formulation of nafamostat, which is under an investigational device exemption as an anticoagulant for the extracorporeal circuit.

