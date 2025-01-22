HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Talphera (NASDAQ:TLPH)

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Talphera (NASDAQ:TLPH – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $6.00 price target on the stock.
Separately, Maxim Group upgraded shares of Talphera to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th.
Talphera Stock Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Talphera
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Talphera stock. Rosalind Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Talphera, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLPH – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 758,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,000. Talphera makes up about 0.4% of Rosalind Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Rosalind Advisors Inc. owned about 4.47% of Talphera as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.67% of the company’s stock.
Talphera Company Profile
Talphera, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for use in medically supervised settings. Its lead product candidate is Niyad, a lyophilized formulation of nafamostat, which is under an investigational device exemption as an anticoagulant for the extracorporeal circuit.
