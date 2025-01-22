Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $6.66 to $3.10 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $6.60 target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on Revance Therapeutics from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Revance Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.39.

Get Revance Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Revance Therapeutics

Revance Therapeutics Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:RVNC opened at $3.67 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.57. Revance Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.30 and a 12-month high of $7.56. The firm has a market cap of $383.11 million, a P/E ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 0.86.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $59.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.73 million. Research analysts forecast that Revance Therapeutics will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Revance Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RVNC. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in Revance Therapeutics by 69.0% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 131,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 53,837 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 160.4% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 477,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 294,323 shares during the last quarter. Exome Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Revance Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $1,804,000. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas acquired a new stake in Revance Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,763,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Revance Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $120,000. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Revance Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company’s lead drug candidate is DAXXIFY (DaxibotulinumtoxinA-lanm) for injection for the treatment of glabellar lines and cervical dystonia; has completed phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Revance Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revance Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.