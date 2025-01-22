Synergy CHC Corp. (Uplisting) (NASDAQ:SNYR) Now Covered by Analysts at Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Synergy CHC Corp. (Uplisting) (NASDAQ:SNYR – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Synergy CHC Corp. (Uplisting) Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SNYR opened at $4.06 on Tuesday. Synergy CHC Corp. has a 1 year low of $0.12 and a 1 year high of $10.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.15.

Synergy CHC Corp. (Uplisting) (NASDAQ:SNYR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synergy CHC Corp. (Uplisting)

Synergy CHC Corp. (Uplisting) Company Profile

In related news, CEO Jack Ross purchased 300,000 shares of Synergy CHC Corp. (Uplisting) stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,700,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 300,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,700,000. The trade was a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink

Synergy CHC Corp. engages in the marketing and distribution of branded health and wellness products. The company was founded on December 29, 2010 and is headquartered in Westbrook, ME.

