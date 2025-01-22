Synergy CHC Corp. (Uplisting) (NASDAQ:SNYR) Now Covered by Analysts at Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Synergy CHC Corp. (Uplisting) (NASDAQ:SNYR – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.
Synergy CHC Corp. (Uplisting) Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:SNYR opened at $4.06 on Tuesday. Synergy CHC Corp. has a 1 year low of $0.12 and a 1 year high of $10.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.15.
Synergy CHC Corp. (Uplisting) (NASDAQ:SNYR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Insider Buying and Selling at Synergy CHC Corp. (Uplisting)
Synergy CHC Corp. (Uplisting) Company Profile
Synergy CHC Corp. engages in the marketing and distribution of branded health and wellness products. The company was founded on December 29, 2010 and is headquartered in Westbrook, ME.
